BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A person has died after a fire at a mobile home in Branford.
Crews are on the scene of the fire on Leetes Road Wednesday evening.
According to officials, one person was found dead inside the home shortly after arrival.
The identity of the person has not been released at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.
