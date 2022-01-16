(WFSB) – One person died in a fire in Watertown on Saturday.
Watertown Police and Fire responded to 214 Main Street around 11:54 pm on reports of a structure fire.
Officials say the residence is a multi-family residence with three levels.
When Watertown officials arrived on scene, the residence was engulfed in flames.
A person was found dead on the scene. Police are not identifying the victim currently.
According to police, the fire is under investigation.
