TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – One person was brought to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-84 in Tolland on Tuesday night.
The Tolland Fire Department said a car and tractor trailer collided on I-84 eastbound between exits 67 and 68.
It was reported that one person was trapped inside the car.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.
The highway was closed for short period of time, but has since reopened.
