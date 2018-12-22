TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- One person was hospitalized and a total of 2 people were displaced from their home in Torrington after a fire on Saturday evening.
Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey told Channel 3 that one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns after a fire destroyed a home on Pearl Street just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to the 2-story home at 8:11 p.m. and knocked the fire down by 8:45 p.m., said Chief Towey.
Crews rescued the two people inside as the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, Said Chief Towey. Additional off-duty Torrington, Drakeville, and Harwinton firefighters provided additional city coverage while crews battled the fire, said Chief Towey.
Chief Towey said the Red Cross is assisting the residents, and the Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
