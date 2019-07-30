TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – One person was injured during a fire in Torrington Tuesday evening.
The fire, which occurred on Main Street, started on the side porch of a home around 7:10 p.m.
Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the porch, however, it had extended to the second floor and attic of the home.
One person inside the house received burns and was treated on scene by emergency personnel.
The first-floor occupant was able to reoccupy the home and Red Cross was on the scene to assist with the displaced occupant on the second floor.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office.
