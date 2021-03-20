WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – One person has died and two others are critically injured after a fire in West Haven.
The fire was reported at an apartment building on Savin Avenue around 5 p.m.
Officials said two people were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Officials said they are working to figure out how many of the units are uninhabitable at this time.
Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
