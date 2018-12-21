BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One person is dead after a car crash in North Branford on Friday evening, police said.
Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 80 or Foxon Rd. and Caputo Road just after 6 p.m. on Friday.
Five hours later, police said the road remains closed and urge drivers to seek an alternate road.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
