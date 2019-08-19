NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead after a serious crash that has closed Route 7 in North Canaan, state police said.
Police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Route 7 is closed between Sand Road and Route 44.
Officials said a driver was traveling north on Route 7 near Sand Road when the person lost control. The vehicle exited the right side of the road and struck mailboxes before hitting a utility pole.
The vehicle then overturned onto its roof after striking the pole, police said.
Police said Matthew Holderman, 46, of Canaan, was trapped in the vehicle and later pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact state police.
