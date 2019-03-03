ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- One person was rescued after fire crews said the person’s canoe overturned on Sunday morning in Enfield.
Fire Captain Donald Ellis told Channel 3 that crews responded to reports of an overturned canoe in the Connecticut River near Parsons Road.
Upon arrival, Captain Ellis said crews rescued one person who was located on Kings Island.
The individual was taken to the hospital for hypothermia.
Captain Donald Ellis said the person’s condition is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
