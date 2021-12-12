One person rescued from Taftville apartment fire

TAFTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Taftville Fire Department saved a resident from an apartment fire on Norwich Ave.
Crew searches for the fire on all three floors under heavy smoke conditions.
The apartment building was built in 1900 with a New England built balloon frame.
This means it has voids from the basement to the attic and between floors.
Fire can travel throughout a building undetected in these voids.
Frequent gusts of wind fueled the fire burning in the voids.
When crews thought they had the fire extinguished a gust of wind would fan the flames causing its spread.
After extensive work by all companies the fire was finally extinguished.
The trapped resident as transported for evaluation and the Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
A 2nd Alarm was requested from Occum, Norwich, Yantic and Mohegan Tribal FAST.
