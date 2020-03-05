SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Southington overnight, officials said.
The heavy fire broke out at a home on Sun Valley Drive around 10:56 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire officials said the fire started in the garage and extended into the attic.
The fire shut down part of Sun Valley Drive, but it has since cleared.
Officials say the family is displaced following the fire, and two pets made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.