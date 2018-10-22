NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A weekend stabbing at a condominium complex in North Haven remained under investigation on Monday morning.
It happened at the Rosewood condos on Hartford Turnpike.
Police said a man was stabbed in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A 911 call was made around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The heavy police presence that responded alarmed neighbors.
The neighbors told Channel 3 that something like a stabbing simply doesn't happen there.
While there are many questions that remain unanswered, police said they wanted to assure the public that it was an isolated incident.
They said they believe the suspect and the victim are related. However, they are not releasing any details about age or gender.
No suspects are in custody.
More details are expected to be released after 8 a.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates as they come into the newsroom.
