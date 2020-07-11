HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in serious injuries Saturday night.
Police say a motor vehicle collided with a motorcycle in the area of Main Street and Morgan Street.
The motorcycle operator was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, police said.
Police say drivers should seek alternate routes as the area is closed off to traffic.
