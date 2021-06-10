(WFSB) - A new water quality report on Thursday showed all state park swimming areas are open, except one.
This comes one day after the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Wednesday listed three swimming areas had been closed after bacteria was detected.
They were identified as Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown.
Retesting was done on Thursday, which cleared them all to reopen.
DEEP noted that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens. They are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.
The fourth swimming area, at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, is closed for maintenance.
DEEP said all of the other features of the state parks are open for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.