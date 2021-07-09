HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - One state park swimming area will be off limits this weekend.
The water at Gay City State Park in Hebron will be closed to swimmers, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Friday.
DEEP said indicator bacteria was found there.
It said the bacteria are necessarily carrying pathogens. They are a tool used by health and environmental officials to evaluate potential contamination.
DEEP said the water will be retested on July 13.
Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret also remains closed for maintenance, DEEP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.