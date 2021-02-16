HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With a storm that brought an icy mix to parts of the state out of the way, the attention now shifts to another on the horizon for Thursday.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Alert continues for that storm.
"Our most recent alert is over, as the storm has exited and precip is over," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Our next alert is for late Thursday into Friday."
The winter weather advisory that was in place for the prior storm expired at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
A flood advisory that was issued for southern Connecticut for rain and snow melt also expired.
Earlier Tuesday morning, drivers were warned that in addition to freezing rain and plain rain, fog could also be an issue.
Channel 3's meteorologists said ice accretion was possible on trees and powerlines in northwestern Connecticut. Where that glaze of ice happened, travel was hazardous.
Dixon said to partial clearing was possible by the afternoon.
High temperatures for Tuesday made it into the high-30s for northern Connecticut and into the 40s for the rest of the state. Some areas along the shoreline were 50 degrees or higher.
Overnight lows will dip toward the the freezing mark inland and closer to the mid-30s for the shoreline.
There were concerns about a refreeze of the rain on roads that could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Wednesday is expected to feature plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs should be in the low-30s. However, it will be windy with gusts potentially topping out at 30mph.
The active weather pattern of the best few days continues on Thursday with another potential storm.
"Our next storm system arrives Thursday, and it’s coming in a bit later, after the morning commute," Dixon said. "This one takes a track that, as of now, and subject to change, features a snowier scenario for us. With the slower movement, it may not exit until Friday afternoon."
As of Tuesday's forecast, the weekend appeared to be dry, but cold and breezy with temperatures in the 30s.
"Beyond the weekend, there’s another chance for snow next Monday," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
Deep Purple? If there is fog over a lake, is that Smoke on the Water?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.