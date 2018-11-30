PROSPECT (WFSB) - One suspect is dead and another is at large following an attempted robbery in Prospect.
According to State Police, the suspects attempted to rob Rt. 69 Auto Sales and Service.
Police said the suspects attacked employees there, before one of the employees shot one of the suspects, killing him.
The other suspect is at large, police said.
Troopers are currently on scene investigating the incident.
