SOUTHERN VERMONT. (WFSB) - Enjoy slides? Then this popular one tank trip is for you.
You may think of skiing when you hear Bromley Mountain Ski Resort, but their main attraction is the Alpine Slide.
The slide is one of the world's longest slides, at two-thirds of a mile long.
The fun doesn't end at the bottom. During the summer, the resort has "Vermont's Summer Adventure."
There's a giant four-story swing that can reach up to 40 mph.
The resort also boasts the Big Splash Waterslide, Space Bikes and Bumper Boats underneath the lifts leading to the Alpine Slide.
The aerial adventure park is a mix of a zip tour and canopy tour with zip lines and bridges to get from one obstacle to another.
Those looking for less thrill and more calm, you can hang out on the sundeck and enjoy the picturesque scene while the kiddos find adventure.
