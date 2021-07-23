ONE TANK TRIP: The Cooperstown All Star Village

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WFSB) - A popular one tank trip is the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. Depending on where fans live in Connecticut, they can get there in about three hours.
While the Hall of Fame is a popular stop, there’s another place people should also consider.
Cooperstown All Star Village has 12 little league fields and is situated neatly in a valley a few miles from the famous Baseball Hall of Fame.
It’s the place where 12-year-olds from all over the country come for a one-week baseball experience. Martin Patton is the man who had the vision to turn empty farmland into fields of dreams.
“We started building in the mid-90s opened in 2004, started with 8 fields, now 12,” Patton said.
The place will need 12 fields when it has 70 teams on site. There are nearly a thousand players there, and another 2,000 family members to cheer them on. They’re all trying to get to Thursday night’s championship game. If they make it, they’ll have played 10 games in five days.
Aaron Cocozza plays for the Greenwich Thunder, one of two Connecticut teams in this week’s tournament. His teammate Nick has been here before when his brother played. Now it’s his turn on the fields and in the team only part of the village where players pass the time between games in the pool or trading team pins.
A few girls have played here in the 17 years the All Star Village has been open, but not very many. This week, there is just one. Eliana Diaz is a shortstop and center fielder for a team from Long Island.
Imagine the coordination to tackle he endeavor: Seventy teams playing two games every day. That’s 70 games every day, and that’s if the weather cooperates.
Oscar Carillo, a schoolteacher from southern California in the off season, is the head of baseball operations.
“I’m in charge of everything,” Carillo said. “[The] fields, food, families, [and] baseballs.”
The first week of games here began after Memorial Day. By the time they finish up the last week of August, almost 800 teams, with more than 10,000 players will have come to this tiny town in central New York.
It’s a place where baseball, for three months every summer, brings families together for an experience they’ll never forget.
More information can be read here on its website.
