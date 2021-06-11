NARRAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) -- Channel 3’s ‘One Tank Trips’ series continues with a ride to the Ocean State.
Over the border in Rhode Island is a place called Adventureland Family Fun Park.
It’s a quick trip from Hartford, about 90 miles, to Narragansett.
“We’re a family fun park. We have a lot of outdoor activities, so we’re not your typical amusement park where you press and the ride does everything for you, you’re actually doing things with your family,” said Melissa Burdick, general manager of Adventureland. “The customers are our number one product. We have generational tourists here, so I see kids, grandparents bringing back kids. It’s more like a family reunion every year.”
The park has been generating family excitement since 1985.
“The original was miniature golf, bumper boats, go karts, and batting cages,” Burdick said.
Soon came the carousel, the popular spin zone bumper cars, bank shot basketball, and big air extreme.
During a visit, Channel 3 caught up with Louis Meyers family taking a day trip from Groton.
His kids loved the spin zone bumper cars.
“I noticed that the people here are friendly. You know, over here I’ve noticed that everybody is speaking to each other having a good time,” he said.
“We pull a lot from Connecticut, especially during July and August. That’s a Connecticut rental market,” Burdick said.
U.S. Army Serviceman Michael Lowe, from Bristol, also visited with his girlfriend on the day Channel 3 was there.
“We grew up coming to the beach here, always coming here, going to the go-karts and water slide and stuff,” Lowe said.
For more information about Adventureland, click here or check out their Facebook page here.
