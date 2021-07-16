CHATHAM, MA (WFSB) - Earlier this week, Channel 3 took viewers to Cape Cod to talk about the rise in shark activity off the New England coast.

Channel 3’s One Tank Trips series also headed to Chatham, MA to take a look at its Atlantic White Shark Center, where visitors can feed their obsession with great whites.

From Hartford to Chatham is about 180 miles and takes about 3 hours.

Drivers know they’re almost there when they drive over one of the bridges.

While the beach may be near, there's a lot more to pack into a day than just sun and sand.

Right down the street from the popular Chatham Bars Inn, is the shark center. Visitors call it a fun, educational spot for everyone.

"In opening, we really thought, sharks,” said Marianne Walsh, educational director, Atlantic White Shark Center. “We're looking to educate a family, a focus with kids, but it's been amazing. The folks that have come through that we've been able to meet because sharks truly engage people of all ages."

Walsh said that in 2019, before the COVID-19 shutdown, they saw 17,500 people come through between Memorial Day and Columbus Day.

"We've been able to meet some people who are coming through because they're shark enthusiasts and they love sharks, and then we've also met some people who during the Jaws era then have this very strong fear of sharks and fear of going into the water,” Walsh said. “And so then we've been able to really take some of their fears and replace them with facts and provide them with a better understanding."

It might look like a tight space from the outside, but there are tons of things to see and tons of stuff to learn about, including the story of Curly, an 18-foot female white shark. A replica of the shark hangs just above visitors’ heads.

"One of the pieces families really get excited about is Bruce,” Walsh said. “So, this is actually a replica of the mechanical shark they used in the movie jaws. And what's amazing is we have Bruce here, but then if you look up over your head right now, we have Curly. And so Curly is a replica of the largest white shark that's been tagged by the [Division of Marine Fisheries] in the movement study. The female sharks are actually larger than the males. You look at Bruce and then you look at Curly you can really see how much they exaggerated the size of that shark for the movie. And so it helps to put that into perspective."

The center puts a lot of things in perspective, not just the infamous Bruce, but even news headlines.

"It's often picked up when a white shark will consume its prey,” Walsh explained. “So like, [when a] great white shark devouring seals turns water bloody, that can incite some fear for people. But if you take a step back it helps you remember that a white shark is a predator."

That’s nature, Walsh emphasized.

"But I have a question for you. Where are your taste buds? On your tongue,” she stated. “Where do you think the sharks’ taste buds are? On his tongue. So, shark tongues are a little bit different from ours. They can't stick them out like we can and they don't have taste buds on their tongue, their taste buds are in their gums. So, they can't lick an ice cream cone to taste it like we can. In order for them to figure out if something's food, they actually have to bite it."

Visitors can book this type of private tour or just walk in for general admission; but the center does encourage people make a reservation.

Vacationers can plan it around the rest of their trip.

The center is in a popular spot.

"There's so much happening here on the outer Cape and in Chatham specifically,” Walsh said. “There are some other great museums here that are more history-related, but then you also have Main Street with all its attractions, and then the boating community and all the opportunities. The blue economy is a huge piece here, and we tie right into that."

While visitors are in Chatham, they can also check out got Stryper Fishing Charter and Tours. Ask for Captain Kelly.

"The ultimate goal is ‘let's make this an annual trip,’” Walsh said. “You want to knock it out of the park and have everybody back next year."

Then people can hit the beach and grab an ice cream cone before they head back to Connecticut.