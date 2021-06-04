WEST CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) -- Channel 3 is launching a new series called “One Tank Trips,” which highlights day trips in and around Connecticut.
The first installment takes place in Litchfield County, where Bob Ensign is on a mission.
He’s converting one person at a time to try an electric bike.
Think of a traditional bike but souped-up with a throttle and motor.
“What you forget fairly quickly is the electric part about the bike,” he described.
The owner of Covered Bridge Electric Bike became fascinated with electric bikes after trying one.
Two years ago, he opened a retail and rental store after thinking people would enjoy the experience riding through the picturesque northwest corner of the state.
First, the adventure begins with a lesson, which is a requirement for renters.
The rides are typically self-guided, but Ensign took Channel 3’s Shawnte Passmore on rail trails and backroads where cars are rarely seen.
If hills become too difficult, riders can adjust the “pedal assist,” which allows more power from the motor to help them pedal easier and faster.
From rolling hills to farms to towns, it’s no wonder rentals and sales skyrocketed during the pandemic when people just needed to escape from the disruption of life.
Ensign’s mission isn’t driven by revenue but by experiences.
“I just thought it was such a wonderful opportunity, such a beautiful part of Connecticut,” Ensign said.
The electric bike rentals are perfect for families and friends, maybe even a date.
You must be at least 16 years old to operate the bikes, and those who have children can rent cargo bikes.
For more information, click here.
