BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Baseball fans don’t have to love the Boston Red Sox to appreciate the history of Fenway Park.
Channel 3 traveled the 1 hour and 40 minutes there as part of its One Tank Trips series.
It’s about 100 miles from Hartford.
Channel 3 was part of a recent 10 a.m. tour lead by Chris Millett, who's in his second season as a tour guide at Fenway.
Built in 1912, it's the oldest ballpark.
Wrigley Field opened a couple of years later, and Millett said Dodger's Stadium is the third oldest, opening 50 years after Fenway.
The tour is more about the history of the park than anything else. Take, for example, the seats off left field.
"They are the oldest seats in all of major league baseball,” Millett said. “They are the last wooden seats in all of Major League Baseball. So, some people ask why do we keep these? Well, we love our history and nostalgia at Fenway Park."
Then there’s the Green Monster.
One seat is rated the most popular seat in all of baseball because of its view. It’s up on the Green Monster. On the tour, visitors get the entire view and the seats to themselves.
"I liked sitting on the Green Monster. That was cool,” said Jamie Hake and Liz Hake of Columbus, OH. “It was cool seeing the radio area where they broadcast and take notes and stuff."
The Hakes said they came from Ohio to tour colleges.
Fenway was not on their list of side trips until their flight attendant said it was a must-see.
"Yeah, I’ve never been to a Major League stadium and it was just so cool, and the atmosphere is awesome, and I would just love to come to a game,” the Hakes said.
Sarah Farley, senior manager of Fenway Park Group Tours, said they run the tours every day, all year long.
They have people, just like the Hakes who come from all over the country and from as far away as 96 other countries.
"We cater to all fans, young, old, no matter what it is,” Farley said. “You come on a tour of Fenway Park, you're just going to learn a lot of history about baseball, about the Red Sox. You may hear about your favorite team just because we've been here for so long and those teams have all come through here. There's definitely some rivalries, which is fantastic, so you might hear about it on the tour, you never know."
For people who can't make it to Boston, there are virtual options. It’s 109 years of history packed into an hour.
"to share it with so many people, to share it with people whose first time it is coming to the ballpark is truly so special to see their smiles, to see how happy they are to be at the oldest Major League Baseball stadium in the entire Major League Baseball league is just incredible."
"I'm glad we came," the Hakes said.
More information on Fenway Park tours can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.