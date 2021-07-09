MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- This week’s edition of ‘One Tank Trips’ heads to Hammonasset Beach State Park.
Just across from the East Point beach area is what Ranger Russ Miller calls one of best nature center's that nobody knows is there.
“I would absolutely say this is best keep secret. I still meet people who live here in town they don't know about the Meigs Point Nature Center,” Ranger Russ said.
The Meigs Point Nature Center is essentially a small aquarium and zoo that’s operated by the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Ranger Russ runs it daily.
When you walk inside center, you are immediately greeted by birds in their habitat. It's on purpose.
“They are immersive experiences. As you visit each space in the nature center, it will feel like you're in that space in the wild,” he said.
For example, the ‘at the beach room,’ looks like you're sitting on the beach itself.
The rocks and minerals on display are mostly native to the state.
“We focused on things found in Connecticut. They may not be native species, but they are species either invasive or not natives that are now found in CT,” he said.
The ‘under the sea room’ takes you under water, where you’ll find a lobster that turned blue.
“I think the lobster is the coolest thing in the building, but everybody wants to see snakes and turtles,” Ranger Russ said.
In the woods is the most popular exhibit.
But the nature center offers more, from turtle talks, to nature walks.
It's part of the experience.
Ranger Russ said everything at the Meigs Point Nature Center is free, except the canoe trips.
They don't happen every day and the come with a nominal fee.
“The canoe trips we ask for $5 for person,” Ranger Russ said.
The center is open this summer from Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ranger Russ said he witnesses the best part of the nature center every day.
“You see the light go on, sometimes people realize something they never knew. That's such a rewarding experience,” he said.
