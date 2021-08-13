MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – Paddling up the Mystic River is a favorite recreational trip for many, and people in the state can get there on less than one tank of gas.
The location is within easy driving distance of everywhere in Connecticut.
Adventure Mystic - Paddle Mystic owner Jeff Jodoin explained it's a process that begins one knee at a time.
“So, one and then the other,” Jodoin said. “You want to make sure the blade faces forward.”
Climbing aboard is just half the battle. The real challenge is standing up. Jodoin made it easy.
“Your feet replace your knees,” he explained. “Put your paddle in the water and look straight ahead. Look straight ahead and keep paddling.”
Paddling around in the river is the perfect way to view one of the state’s most picturesque locations. Jodoin said even during the COVID era, customers came from far and wide to rent paddleboards, kayaks, and bikes.
“It’s a typical summer in mystic,” he said. “Mystic is a very bus place in the summertime. We have people that come here from all over the world that come here.”
Some of Jodoin’s most highly skilled customers are children who attend Adventure Mystic’s Adventure Camp. There are still spots available if parents think their children would enjoy it. The campers Channel 3 spoke with said it’s a blast, especially on a beautiful day.
Even if someone is not a world class, Adventure Mystic caters to people of all skill levels.
