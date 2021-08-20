One Tank Trips: Simsbury's Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- We continue our summertime series: One Tank Trips.
This week, Channel 3 heads to Simsbury to check out a local historic landmark.
You don't have to travel far for a unique experience right here in Connecticut, which is only a little over 11 miles from Hartford.
The Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge in Simsbury is a beautiful spot all summer long.
The metal-truss bridge was originally designed and built back in 1892.
Believe it or not, it was originally used for one-lane of vehicular traffic.
Flash forward, it was restored in 1995 and now it's used as a pedestrian and bicycle path.
People really familiar with the area know it well for biking.
"They're quiet and for the most part they're not real crowded, so you can kind of relax and ride,” said Ralph Mancini, of Wethersfield. “We're all retired now, so we just come up here and we ride."
A short bike ride, and even quicker drive away is Talcott Mountain State Park.
You can hike to the Heublein Tower for a fantastic view of the Farmington River valley, and even the Hartford skyline on a clear day.
There's so much to do in the area, but if hiking and biking aren't your thing, you can take it easy and pack a picnic, or just stop for a photo.
"I’m an artist and I have painted different renditions of the flower bridge, and I’m looking for something different to do,” said Lori Racicot.
With all of the flower boxes, hanging baskets, and planters, people like Lori can get inspiration all summer long.
“They start early in spring. They have to order the flowers and they decide what plants did well in the last season. This year was really spectacular even though it was very rainy and humid. And then they start planting. We start with little flowers and then we go on and it becomes pretty,” said Gisela Hennig, a volunteer.
On a nice day, you'll see people rowing along in the Farmington River.
As summer starts to wind down, the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge is still a beautiful landmark, connecting you to nature right into the fall.
