MENDON, MA (WFSB) -- This week’s edition of ‘One Tank Trips’ heads out to see exotic wildlife like flamingos, tigers and giraffes, without ever leaving New England.
It takes about 90 minutes to get to Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts.
“We call ourselves a zoo but more than a zoo,” said Betsey Brewer Bethel, third-generation owner of the zoo.
Her family business is home to 850 animals, hailing from every habitat possible.
“We have beautiful exhibits. 850 animals. Gorgeous moats for our lions and tigers. Beautiful enclosures for the chimpanzees and the other primates that call Southwick’s Zoo home,” Brewer Bethel said.
While the exhibits are spectacular, so are the shows, which are designed to teach about conservation in a fun way.
For example, there’s a show that raises awareness and funds to protect blue-throated macaws in Bolivia.
On a recent hot June day, Channel 3 found few families venturing in the heat, but ready to take in the views.
Christian Garcia said his favorite part so far was being with the goats.
“Well, I get to pet them, and I get feed them,” Garcia said.
Even the big kids love it there.
“Oh, I love it. It’s all kinds of animals, and to us, the weather is great, and we’re having a good time,” said Debbie Mogavero, of Florida.
There’s so much to see as guests explore the 200-acre in its entirety.
Guests can even hop on the train to see the woodlands, including elk.
Or, maybe get a bird’s-eye view by taking the Skyfari sky ride where beneath you are the African plains, alligator and deer.
Back on foot, you can check out the giraffes.
Or take a break by listening to a presentation or eating at the restaurant onsite.
For more information about Southwick’s Zoo, click here.
