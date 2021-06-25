SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA unveiled a fresh look during the pandemic.
It was the location of Friday’s One Tank Trip segment on Channel 3.
Andrew Glassman, 9, of New York, is spending his first day of summer at the hall of fame.
“I just like it that I can like play with my friend whenever and I just like watching it because it’s fun,” Andrew said.
He's also quite the basketball buff.
At the hall of the fame, hardwood lovers and novices alike can enjoy new experiences. The facility finished a multi-million-dollar makeover last summer.
Springfield is where basketball was invented, and the museum pays homage to the greats with its exhibits.
The Kobe Bryant exhibit is hands down a popular stop.
“Which has created a tremendous amount of interests all across the country,” said Stephen Delnickas, The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “We’ve had people calling from California asking about it.”
It showcases the Black Mamba's career highlights not only through memorabilia and pictures, but with films shown in a theatre.
Elsewhere in this three-story museum, which opened in 1959, is interactive and far from its static days beginning in 1959.
Kiosks and short films are found throughout where visitors can learn everything from the origins of the sport of basketball, which was created by Dr. James Naismith, to how to perfect moves on the court.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, stylus pens are given to visitors to minimize touchpoints.
Of course, visitors can't skip the new hall of honor where the names of hall of famers adorn a massive wall.
In the center, people can lookup information on the inductees.
There’s plenty of Connecticut star power.
There's UConn basketball coaches Geno Auriemma and Jim Calhoun. UConn women’s basketball legend Rebecca Lobo is also represented.
Fans said they loved returning to the hall of fame with younger generations.
“My granddaughters love basketball and one of them wants to play professionally,” said Michael Jacobson, Massachusetts.
As visitors come to the end of their tour, they have an opportunity to see if their hoop skills can make it in the hall of fame.
Even young kids can get in on the fun.
Glassman is a die-hard New York Knicks fan.
“I think it’s really fun because there’s basketball courts and everything is put in a super cool way and I think it’s like really fun and just cool,” he said.
More information about the Hall of Fame can be found here.
