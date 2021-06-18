PLAINVILLE, MA (WFSB) -- The One Tank Trips series continues, heading to Massachusetts this week, where a best-selling author can help you find some summer reading.
At lunchtime on a recent Tuesday, the Unlikely Story bookstore was filled with customers.
“I come here when I’m needing my happy place,” said Jessica Fuller, of Plainville, MA.
But, the most unlikely thing about this story might just be who owns this bookstore.
“The ‘Wimpy Kid’ fans know that Jeff has a bookstore, and they know exactly where it is,” said Deb Sundin, general manager of the Unlikely Story.
Jeff Kinney, author of the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series, opened the Unlikely Story six years ago with his wife.
Kinney also writes the Rowley Jefferson series, based on a character from the ‘Wimpy Kid.’
“My wife and I really want to put a building here that was worthy of the town, that we could all be proud of,” Kinney said when asked why they opened up a bookstore.
When you walk into the Unlikely Story, you’ll immediately see its rustic New England charm; it’s wooden floors and ceiling come from old factories. Signs on the wall pay homage to the building’s past as a general store. You’ll also find a café tucked back in the corner.
“People who love books love to come here,” Kinney said.
The Kinneys opened their Plainville, Massachusetts bookstore in 2015. They purchased a run-down building in the center of town and wanted to make it into something their hometown could be proud of. They wanted a building people of all ages could use. They decided a bookstore made sense. Kinney says his day job was just a coincidence.
“I think an independent bookstore is the nerve center of a community,” he said.
Soon, the store was more than just a local hangout.
Unlikely Story has become a popular destination for fans of the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series. It’s also a place where you can get autographed books and merchandise
You can find games and gifts at Unlikely Story, but of course the specialty is books. Roughly 10,000 titles. If you want something they don’t have in stock, the staff will do what they can to get it.
The pandemic was tough on independent bookstores, but Sundin said online orders exploded for Unlikely Story.
“The word did get out to shift over to independent bookstore in general, to do online buying,” Sundin said.
The store also holds events, as many as 300 a year before the pandemic. Many of the events featured authors talking about their books.
“We’ve even had Chelsea Clinton here, ‘Th Fonz’ was here, we’ve had just about everyone at this bookstore,” Kinney said.
Kinney makes a habit of visiting the store to meet with fans when he’s taking a break from writing a book, which can be two to three times a week.
His fingerprints are all over the décor, right down to the Harry Potter memorabilia. The atmosphere is another thing customer love about Unlikely Story.
“Just the name, I thought it was a really cool name and I looked at pictures of it and it looked really cool, so I figured I’d check it out,” said Jessica Dozois, of Fall River, MA.
There’s also plenty of other things to do nearby. You can do some shopping at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, or get some frozen treats at Summer Scoops Ice Cream.
