ONE TANK TRIPS: Visitors can become master falconers at The New Hampshire School of Falconry

DERRING, NH (WFSB) – Learning about birds, handling hawks and becoming a master falconer is just a tank of gas away.
Channel 3 headed up Interstate 91 north through Massachusetts and onto Route 9 in New Hampshire to the oldest and largest school of falconry.
Visitors can get to the New Hampshire School of Falconry on one tank of gas.
“That part of my life that is dealing with these creatures, I would never want to give that up,” said Nancy Cowen, master falconer.
Cowen is a master falconer, a New York Times best-selling author and owner of The New Hampshire School of Falconry in Deering, NH.
“It takes a tremendous amount of commitment,” she said.
Sixteen years ago, she said she started the school with her husband Jim and credits him for her love of birds.
“We joke now that if we hadn’t met each other, it would have been a disaster because I can’t imagine inflicting my animal passion on somebody who was not passionate,” Cowen said. “But Jim is just as passionate as I am about animals.”
There are 11 birds at the school.
The school uses them to teach six different workshops.
“I have a demonstration where people can come. It’s a group thing,” Cowen said. “I give them a flight demonstration with the hawk. Then I have a class called the falconers workshop and that’s where they will have a task of learn how to approach and lift the falcon. And we do that until they get it right.”
Channel 3 got a chance to try both demonstrations.
First, Cowen taught how to handle a falcon. It took a few tries.
“Now you have a straight line. Bring your glove around, put it under,” she explained to the crew. “You’re not scooping, you’re going to go right up here. Now close your thumb and put some bend in your elbow. Now when you are ready open your glove. There she goes.”
After handling the falcon, it was time to bring out the hawk, Scooter.
The first time around was a little nerve racking, but after a fourth try, the crew started to get the hang of it.
More information about The New Hampshire School of Falconry can be found here.
