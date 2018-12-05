HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police said one teenager has died and another was injured after a double shooting in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.
The double shooting happened a little after 1:30 p.m. on Park Street.
It happened on the second floor hallway of a building.
The two male victims, both in their teens were taken to the hospital.
One victim, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead.
The second victim remains in serious, but stable condition.
It appears the shooting was targeted, police said.
Park Street will be closed between Zion Street and Park Terrace until further notice.
This is the 20th homicide of 2018 in Hartford.
