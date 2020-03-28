HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Hebron.
Hebron Assistant Fire Chief Dan Phelps says that crews were called to Jones Street around 11:30 Friday night, where they located a vehicle that had rolled over and the driver trapped inside.
The operator was extricated and transported to Hartford Hospital with unknown injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Hebron Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.