WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- West Haven police arrested one person and are looking for another after a dog was found burned and deceased at the Sandy Point parking lot last month.
It happened on July 4 at the parking lot on Beach Street.
That’s where the dog, an older terrier breed, was found. Police said it is believed the dog was dead before being set on fire.
After an investigation, police determined the dog belonged to Latrice Moody, of West Haven. She was arrested on Monday and charged with violation of animal cruelty, second-degree breach of peace, illegal dumping, and open burning.
Channel 3 spoke with neighbor, Chastity Lollar-Lee who said she saw Moody in the neighborhood with the dog.
“We’ve seen her walking a couple of times and she always seemed fine with the dog. The dog didn’t seem like it was abused or like she was mistreating it at all," said Lollar-Lee.
"So yeah, its a real surprise.”
Channel 3 attempted to contact Moody, but have not heard back.
Police are searching for another suspect, Maurice Jackson, for his involvement. An arrest warrant charges him with second-degree breach of peace, illegal dumping, and open burning. Jackson is currently on parole for a previous conviction.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 937-3900.
(2) comments
Wait a minute in all the articles I have read it did not say the dog was deceased prior to being set on fire. That changes everything. As wrong as it is to do it on the beach. We do not know the whole story. Maybe they wanted the dog cremated and they did not have the money. It cost almost 1000 to cremate your dog. Which is ridiculous. They maybe thought it was a good send off for the little guy. Beach, 4th and fireworks. If the dog had died there is no cruelty to animals. Just maybe a lack in judgement. I think this is another instance of two sides to every story.
Could not agree with your comment more. Overall not a very good decision, but definitely not the same as if the dog were alive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.