HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There will be several opportunities for scattered showers and storms this week to go along with a potential heat wave.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the thunderstorms could pop up every day.
Some even popped up on Monday afternoon, in the Middletown area and later in Hartford County during the 5 p.m. hour.
Scattered showers and storms are forecasted for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
After a warm day Monday, temperatures on Tuesday will dip back to around 80 degrees inland and even cooler along the shoreline.
"Most of the day will likely be dry, but we’ll see more clouds than sun. There’s just a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm as the boundary begins lifting northward late in the day, through Southern New England, as a warm front," Dixon said.
He added that the best chance for a storm will be Tuesday night.
Wednesday starts out foggy, and it'll be noticeably hotter and humid.
Isolated to scattered storms are possible.
Thursday should be just as warm.
"As we close out the week and head into the weekend, a storm system develops to our south and then moves up the coast. Currently, it looks to bring wet weather to CT by Friday afternoon," Dixon said.
Given this, we probably won't see a heat wave this week.
Rain and storms appear likely Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Sunday features a lesser chance, but still a chance, for isolated showers/storms.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.