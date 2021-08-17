WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – A 13-year-old girl is facing charges, accused of stabbing a 12-year-old girl in Windham over the weekend.
State police were called to a bike trail on Hilltop Drive Saturday evening for the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the 12-year-old victim suffering from minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The stabbing stemmed from an ongoing conflict between the victim and a 13-year-old girl.
A knife was found at the scene.
As a result of this investigation, both girls were issued juvenile summonses.
The teen was charged with breach of peace and second-degree assault.
The victim of the stabbing was charged with breach of peace.
Both were released to their respective guardians.
