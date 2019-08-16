NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A game at Dodd Stadium in Norwich was delayed after a bomb threat was made online Friday.
Police said a bomb threat was allegedly made by James Quinn of Waterford who posted the comment in the online section of the New London Day.
According to police, the threat was brought to the attention of the Norwich Police by the Mayor’s Office.
Working in conjunction with Waterford Police Department, Mohegan Sun Tribal Police Department, Norwich Police Detectives were able to locate the subject who posted the initial threat.
Quinn was arrested and charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Police said the stadium was methodically searched by police and bomb detection canines, to ensure the safety of all who would be in attendance.
No device was found and the venue was cleared prior to letting attendees onto the property.
The game started following this delay
Police said Quinn was released on a $20,00 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court Aug. 29.
