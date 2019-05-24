GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- An online petition is calling for an ordinance on feeding wild animals.
This comes just a week after a bear attack in Burlington that left a dog dead.
The woman who is charging the effort said people who knowingly leave food out for animals have to be stopped.
“If nobody else is going to do something than I guess it’s on us,” said Liz Hardersen, of Granby where the petition is growing.
Over the past year, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection reported at least 300 bear sightings in Granby.
Hardersen said the petition is calling for a town ordinance. Bird feeders would be the exception, unless they started attracting other animals.
“A lot of people in Granby are really good about this and it’s just a few people who either don’t understand or maybe don’t realize how much of a problem it is,” Hardersen said.
The online petition has just over 200 signatures, and the goal is to reach 1,000.
After that, Hardersen said she plans to submit it to town hall.
“I like to watch them but I’m also careful about them. I bring the feeders in the winter when they want it,” said Anne Mac Donald, from Granby.
Others in town who enjoy seeing the bears are giving the petition their support.
“We have the possibility of someone getting hurt, and also the bear getting hurt, and I don’t want to see that,” said Nadine Hoerle, from East Granby.
Just across the border in Massachusetts, Northampton has an ordinance on feeding wildlife.
Hardersen said she hopes Granby will be next.
“Please, we’ve got to stop this, we’ve got to do something because it’s just a matter of time before it happens here,” she said.
See the petition here.
