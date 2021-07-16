WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Some people in Watertown want changes to the town's noise ordinance.
An online petition claims two businesses have been too noisy with outdoor music and events.
The Town Council is now having a special meeting on Monday to let the public discuss it.
Channel 3 sat down with one of the businesses, which said the effort is out of line.
Since opening in 2017, Hawk Ridge Winery would have musicians play on its grounds from time to time.
It didn't get its first complaint until 2020.
When it did, it said it immediately got to work to resolve the issue.
"We wanted to be good neighbors and we thought we would take the effort to resolve some of these complaints,” said Vinny Giannetto, owner, Hawk Ridge Winery.
However, some don't feel it's been enough.
This petition recently surfaced online from Watertown Neighbors for Improved Local Governance.
It complains that Hawk Ridge and nearby Sunset Grille have been too loud with their outdoor events.
They also cause congestion in the nearby neighborhoods.
On the petition's website, upset neighbors also claim:
"Town officials quietly issued a special permit to both restaurants, not only authorizing them to continue the concerts, but to exceed state recommendations for noise levels."
"It was slanderous and unsubstantiated for sure,” Giannetto said.
Giannetto said the situation has been disheartening.
"There's so many businesses that benefit from people coming here,” he said. “They buy, they go to gas stations, they go to restaurants, they go to convenient stores, they spend money in this town, a great deal because of us."
He added that their musicians have never gone over 62 decibels. According to the town manager, that is the unofficial decibel maximum for Watertown.
Also, recent checks to outdoor music events found no levels higher than 55 decibels.
Giannetto said there has been support rallying for the winery this week.
"It's gratifying to know we have fans, so to speak, however, we also recognize we have a responsibility to the community and our neighbors and we certainly have tried this year to respond to that aggressively,” he said.
Expecting a bigger than normal crowd, the town moved the special meeting Watertown High School. It’s set for 6:30 p.m. Those who want to attend virtually can do so via Zoom.
