HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, state Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced an online portal that allows the public to access state financial information.
The program is called “OpenPension” and will provide updated compensation data for state retirees, including “readily organized data about average pensions and how many retirees live in each state."
The information used to only be updated once per year.
With OpenPension, the data will be updated each pay cycle.
Check out the website here.
“OpenPension is an important addition to the OpenConnecticut portal that builds on my commitment to make Connecticut’s government the most open and transparent in the nation,” Lembo said. “As Connecticut faces persistent immediate and long-term financial challenges, OpenConnecticut will continue to expand and serve as a source for policy makers and the public so that we can have informed debates in finding solutions.”
