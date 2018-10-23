ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The only Connecticut U.S. Senate debate is happening Sunday at Channel 3's studio in Rocky Hill.
Incumbent Democrat Chris Murphy will take on Republican Matt Corey.
Murphy has held the seat since 2013.
Corey is a local businessman who has been trying to get a debate in the books since he started campaigning.
The debate can be watched on Face the State Sunday at 8:30 a.m., only on Channel 3.
