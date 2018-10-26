ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The only Connecticut U.S. Senate debate is set for Friday afternoon at Channel 3's Rocky Hill studio.
Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy will debate Republican Matt Corey.
Corey is a local businessman who's been trying to get a debate in the books since he launched his campaign.
Murphy has held his seat in the Senate since 2013.
The debate will be live streamed on WFSB.com and Channel 3's Facebook page at 1 p.m.
It will also air in its entirety on Channel 3 on Face the State at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
