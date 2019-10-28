HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As it gets closer to the holiday season, military families in the state are getting extra support.
The 18th annual “Operation E.L.F” kicked off on Monday. It stands for Operation Embracing Lonely Families.
The program helps prove financial support for military families separated from loved ones during the holiday season. It includes gift cards for grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.
“Holidays are of course a time where we’re meant to be together. So, it’s a very unnatural thing to be separated from your loved one and we of course have many, not just in the Connecticut National Guard, but across all the branches of service and components in our state,” said Kim Hoffman, CTNG Foundation.
Over 500 Connecticut National Guardsmen are currently in the deployment cycle.
