HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Operation E.L.F is once again bringing help for local military families as we approach the holiday season.
“E.L.F” stands for "embracing lonely families,” and is now in its 17th year.
The program provides support for families whose loved ones are deployed overseas during the holidays.
Over 350 Connecticut National Guardsmen are currently on, or preparing for, deployment.
“This event is probably one of the best events and most exciting. It's one way of finally paying back and helping the families of those that are deployed or who have just come home,” said Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.
Donations of fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services are needed.
New, unwrapped toys for young people of all ages are also welcome.
