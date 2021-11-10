(WFSB) -- Operation ELF is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
The initiative helps military families celebrate the holidays.
Operation ELF began in 2001 and helps lessen the financial stresses military families face from the call to active duty.
“It is designed to support families whose loved ones are deployed, preparing to deploy within the next six months or recently returned from deployment,” a press release said.
How to help:
Gift cards and financial contributions can be mailed at any time. Please send donated gift cards to:
Connecticut Military Department
Office of Family Programs
360 Broad Street
Hartford, CT 06105
For financial donations (please make all checks payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Incorporated, and annotate “Operation ELF” in the memo line)
Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc.
360 Broad Street
Hartford, CT 06105
Or online at: https://ctngfi.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2021, is the final day of the drop-off period. Please be sure to include your name, address and phone number so that an appropriate acknowledgement of your contribution can be sent.
