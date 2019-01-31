HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Arctic blast is a brutal reminder that there are people in the state who are living in the cold.
Officials said 500,000 Connecticut households can’t afford the cost of basic needs, including heat.
That’s why the nonprofit Operation Fuel went out in the elements on Thursday to spread their message.
Outside the Old State House in Hartford on Thursday sat a house made of ice.
It’s a symbol showcasing what too many in the state have to live with every day – cold homes.
“It’s a wonderful day to do that, to bring awareness to an issue that many people,” said Rodney Powell, president of Corporate Relations at Eversource.
“Very often people will go months at a time without heat or electricity and it’s because they have a lot of pride or they don’t even know operation fuel exists,” said Brenda Watson, of Operation Fuel.
The organization helps upwards of 8,000 households every year, by giving out grants to help families pay their heating bills.
This year, they say they are $600,000 short in donations, but they’re hoping the generosity of the public will help them make that money up.
For the last 42 years they’ve also partnered with Eversource to bring in much-needed funds.
“These are folks who are on the margin. They don’t qualify for some of the state and federal programs because of the income that they do have yet they can’t afford and have to make tough decisions every day whether they can heat their houses, buy food or buy medication,” Powell said.
Eversource runs an “add a dollar” program, where you can pay an extra dollar in your bill, which will directly help families in need, who may be slipping through the cracks.
The ice house will be outside the Old State House in Hartford until 5 p.m. on Thursday, in an effort to raise awareness and donations.
For more information on Operation Fuel, click here.
