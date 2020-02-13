NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a firearms manufacturer in North Haven Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at OF Mossberg on Grasso Avenue.
Firefighters said that flames were through the roof when they arrived.
The manufacturer said the fire was contained and there were no issues involving any hazardous materials.
All employees were evacuated from the building and one was treated for a minor injury.
Normal operations are expected to resume on Friday.
In a statement, the company said "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the multiple first responders, namely the North Haven Fire Department, for their quick response and actions to extinguish the fire and limit damage to the facility."
