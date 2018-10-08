NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator detailed new opioid legislation that was in response to a synthetic drug problem.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and local officers discussed the recently-passed federal bill, which is meant to crack down on the distribution of deadly synthetics like Fentanyl and K2 through the U.S. Postal Service.
Lawmakers met on the New Haven Green where more than 100 people overdosed on a batch of synthetic drugs over the summer.
In a meeting in New Haven following the spate of overdoses, federal drug czar Jim Carroll and area law enforcement identified the postal service as a key distribution channel for new synthetic drugs which is a major vulnerability this legislation begins to address.
Many times, lawmakers said, the drugs are shipped from overseas from Mexico and China.
New Haven resident Djenaba Haywood told Channel 3 that she is apprehensive about bringing her 3-year-old daughter to the Green in case the overdoses could spur up again like August.
“Its been going on for a while, but I think it was 60, 70 cases in a day and that’s scary, every stop you took, someone was falling down," said Haywood.
The bipartisan opioid bill will bring millions of dollars in federal aid to states like Connecticut on the front lines of the epidemic. The bill will bring about a new tool that would enable the United States Postal Service to electronically collect information about the flow of packages in order to crack down on synthetics.
“Where they’re coming from and where they’re going to, who is receiving them and who sent them, so it can intercept and stop imports of Fentanyl and K2," said Senator Blumenthal.
The hopes of the new action will trigger better monitoring and interception by Customs officials.
“A lot of narcotics that come into this country come in through parcel services, whether the post office or other freight carriers," said Drug Intelligence Officer of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, Robert Lawlor Jr.
"Its not the majority of narcotics that come into the country, but it is significant and it is increasing.”
While officials said the monitoring is key, the bill's passage will provide millions to Connecticut to help with recovery houses, sober coaches, drug take-backs, as well as the training and the tools needed.
New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said the bill's passage could provide a lot of relief.
“For us to get funding to purchase Narcan is going to save lives and its not just first responders, its going to be in hospitals, at community health care centers,” said Fontana.
Officials agree the biggest necessity is education.
“Addiction is a big problem, and it takes a family, a village," said Haywood. Its not something we can just swipe to the right and put it on the back burner, we have to tackle it and for our kids, they’re getting younger, its sad.”
