Families gathered on Thursday night in Berlin to talk about opioid recovery.
This is the now the second meeting of its kind led by the Central Connecticut Health District.
The health district covers Berlin, Newington, Wethersfield, and Rocky Hill.
From 2016 to 2017, overdose deaths jumped from 16 to about 37.
A community conversation took place at Wellspring Church to share about the struggles and triumphs of opioid addiction and recovery.
For Mary Ellen, it’s been a persevering ten years supporting her daughter.
“Don’t give up. Keep trying. If something doesn’t work, find another, find another counselor, find another doctor, keep going. Find another facility, if they’re going to be inpatient or not,” said Mary Ellen Abrahamian, of North Haven.
Families who have personal ties to the drug explored ways their towns can give more support.
“Recovery is not something that’s a one and done. Recovery is something that’s a lifelong challenge. So, we’re really trying to figure out how our communities can help support our citizens and our residents in that challenge as they go forward,” said Charles Brown, Health Director of Central Connecticut Health District.
Jody Davis helps women in recovery with transitional housing.
It’s a struggle she personally relates to now that she is going on 29 years clean.
“But today when you pick up crack, heroin it’s all so addictive, it’s so much more potent that I tell the women that I work with if you haven’t used a need don’t, if you put a needle in your arm you’ve lost ten years of your life,” said David, Founder and Executive Director of Coram DEO Transitional Housing for Women in Recovery.
While the past ten years have been a challenge for Abrahamian and her family, Thursday they shared with the group.
Their daughter has been clean since the new year.
“We need places for people to live and for them to be accepted and to be in the community and contribute and mostly not be judged,” said Abrahamian.
If your loved one is struggling with substance abuse, there are plenty of resources in our state. You can call the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse line at 1-800-563-4086.
There are also substance abuse websites that can be found here or here.
