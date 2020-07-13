HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Records were set over the weekend in the coronavirus pandemic.
Two storylines continue to unfold as the U.S. enters another week in the battle against COVID-19.
Florida reported a single-day record of 15,000 coronavirus cases.
RELATED: Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 15,299
In New York, no one died from the virus for the first time in four months, officials reported on Sunday.
Connecticut changed the frequency of when it releases COVID-19 data from every day to only weekdays. On Friday, the state reported 78 more people infected, 13 fewer coronavirus patients in the hospital, and no deaths.
The south, on the other hand, is on the opposite end of the pandemic.
“We definitely had a sharp increase in the number of people going to the hospital, the number of people in ICU [and] the number of people on ventilators,” said Miami-Dade, FL County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
Louisiana scaled back its reopening to slow the spread of infection and implemented a statewide mask mandate. People who refuse to wear a mask can be cited. Restaurants and bars can only serve takeout.
“I think it will affect us,” said bar owner Polly Watts, New Orleans. “I hope it doesn't devastate us.”
Meanwhile, New York City reported no coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since March.
Monday, 3,000 daycares reopen in the city with social distancing and other safety measures.
Connecticut, along with New York and New Jersey continue to have a travel advisory in place.
RELATED: 19 states now listed in CT's travel advisory
People visiting from 19 states seeing a high infection rate are asked to stay home or quarantine for 14 days. The list will be updated this week.
