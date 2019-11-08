Capture.JPG

(WFSB) -- In case you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet, look no further.

Oprah has released a list of her favorite things for 2019, just in time for the holidays.

The list is broken down into categories, featuring something for everyone.

Discounts come along with the 79 items items, many at 20 percent off with a code.

From spa treatment sets, to matching Christmas family pajamas, you’ll likely find something for someone on your Christmas list.

Just some of the items featured this year:

Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set - $150

opr120119oft-005-1572894423[1].jpg

La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection - $68

opr120119oft-053-1572894424[1].jpg

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Classic Pajama Set - $130

opr120119oft-021-1572895372[1].jpg

Matching Christmas Family Pajamas - $45

opr120119oft-061-1572895373[1].jpg

E-Marie Travel Blanket - $88

opr120119oft-042-1572895372[1].jpg

The Perfect Black Pant Collection - $110

opr120119oft-086-1572895373[1].jpg

Gwendolyn Rogers’s Crumb Cakes - $68

opr120119oft-066-1572883718[1].jpg

Salute Santé! Infused Grapeseed Oil Gift Set - $85

opr120119oft-067-1572883718[1].jpg

Turmeric Tea Tales Assorted Gift Set - $39.99

opr120119oft-071-1572883718[1].jpg

House of Fluff Faux-Fur Shearling Explorer Hat - $125

opr120119oft-026-1572887023[1].jpg

Intelex Plush Slippers - $19.99

opr120119oft-063-1572887024[1].jpg

Evolg Tori-CO2 and Zigzag Gloves - $35

opr120119oft-023-1572887023[1].jpg

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jackets - $139.99

opr120119oft-056-1572887024[1].jpg

Beats Powerbeats Pro - $249

opr120119oft-038-1572886105[1].jpg

Apple Watch Series 5 From - $799

opr120119oft-001-1572886107[1].jpg

Echo Dot Kids Edition - $70

opr120119oft-012-1572886106[1].jpg

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag 3-Pack - $36

opr120119oft-036-1572890413[1].jpg

De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine - $878

opr120119oft-017-1572890412[1].jpg

Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup - $12

opr120119oft-014-1572890412[1].jpg

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender - $160

opr120119oft-065-1572890414[1].jpg

Calpak Luka Duffels and Carry-On Luggage starting at - $98

opr120119oft-030-1572896146[1].jpg

Studio in a Box - $39.99

opr120119oft-008-1572896147[1].jpg

Pilo Fabric Shavers - $50

opr120119oft-004-1572896146[1].jpg

Link AKC Smart Dog Collar with GPS - $129

opr120119oft-024-1572895117[1].jpg

To see the full list, click here.

