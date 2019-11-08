(WFSB) -- In case you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet, look no further.
Oprah has released a list of her favorite things for 2019, just in time for the holidays.
The list is broken down into categories, featuring something for everyone.
Discounts come along with the 79 items items, many at 20 percent off with a code.
From spa treatment sets, to matching Christmas family pajamas, you’ll likely find something for someone on your Christmas list.
Just some of the items featured this year:
Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set - $150
La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection - $68
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Classic Pajama Set - $130
Matching Christmas Family Pajamas - $45
The Perfect Black Pant Collection - $110
Gwendolyn Rogers’s Crumb Cakes - $68
Salute Santé! Infused Grapeseed Oil Gift Set - $85
Turmeric Tea Tales Assorted Gift Set - $39.99
House of Fluff Faux-Fur Shearling Explorer Hat - $125
Intelex Plush Slippers - $19.99
Evolg Tori-CO2 and Zigzag Gloves - $35
Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jackets - $139.99
Apple Watch Series 5 From - $799
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag 3-Pack - $36
De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine - $878
Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup - $12
Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender - $160
Calpak Luka Duffels and Carry-On Luggage starting at - $98
Link AKC Smart Dog Collar with GPS - $129
To see the full list, click here.
